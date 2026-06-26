Pune police plan 135 chowkis to strengthen grassroots’ policing

In a move aimed at strengthening grassroots’ policing and improving citizens’ access to law enforcement services, the Pune city police Commissionerate has prepared a comprehensive proposal to increase the number of police chowkis across the city from the existing 110 to 135.

The plan has been drafted after assessing Pune’s rapidly changing crime landscape, expanding urban boundaries, growing population, increasing traffic movement, emergence of new residential townships, and the need for quicker police response in newly developed areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The proposal, which was sent to the state home department about a month ago, was formally disclosed by Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday. The plan has been drafted after assessing Pune’s rapidly changing crime landscape, expanding urban boundaries, growing population, increasing traffic movement, emergence of new residential townships, and the need for quicker police response in newly developed areas.

According to police officials, the proposal seeks to ensure that every police station has at least three operational chowkis under its jurisdiction. Pune city currently has 45 police stations, several of which oversee vast geographical areas and rapidly growing suburbs.

“The present jurisdictions of several police stations are quite large and spread over long distances. At least three chowkis are needed for every police station to ensure effective policing and better public outreach. We have already sent the proposal to the home department and are awaiting approval,” Kumar told Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said that the city has witnessed unprecedented urban expansion over the last decade, particularly in peripheral areas such as Manjari, Narhe, Lohegaon, Laxminagar, Yeolewadi, Undri, Mohammadwadi and the adjoining localities. The growth of high-density residential projects, commercial establishments, IT parks and transportation corridors has increased the demand for police presence closer to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said that the city has witnessed unprecedented urban expansion over the last decade, particularly in peripheral areas such as Manjari, Narhe, Lohegaon, Laxminagar, Yeolewadi, Undri, Mohammadwadi and the adjoining localities. The growth of high-density residential projects, commercial establishments, IT parks and transportation corridors has increased the demand for police presence closer to citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposal also takes into account factors such as changing crime patterns, increasing cybercrime complaints, property-related offences, traffic violations, law-and-order requirements during public events, and the need for enhanced surveillance in vulnerable pockets.

Police officials said that the additional chowkis will function as the first point of contact for citizens seeking assistance. Residents will be able to approach the nearest chowki to report incidents, seek emergency help, verify information or receive guidance before being directed to the concerned police station.

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The move is expected to drastically reduce response time during emergencies and improve routine patrolling in residential as well as commercial areas.

Senior police officers noted that several police chowkis have become defunct or have remained non-operational over the years due to manpower constraints and administrative reasons. Following a recent review, commissioner Kumar directed that such chowkis be revived and made functional to restore police presence at the grassroots’ level.

“The reopening of closed or defunct chowkis has already improved accessibility for citizens. People can now reach police personnel more easily and obtain assistance without travelling long distances,” commissioner Kumar said.

The expansion proposal comes a year after the state home department approved five new police stations - Manjari, Laxminagar, Narhe, Lohgaon and Yeolewadi along with additional manpower deployment. However, police officials said that some of these newly created police stations are presently functioning from existing chowki premises due to infrastructure constraints.

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Officials believe that increasing the number of chowkis will strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance beat policing, improve monitoring of habitual offenders, and enable faster intervention in crime-prone areas.

“More chowkis mean better visibility of police personnel, improved patrolling, quicker response to complaints and stronger preventive policing. It will also help keep criminal activities under check and improve overall law and order,” added Kumar.

The proposal is now awaiting approval from the state home department. Once sanctioned, the police Commissionerate is expected to identify locations based on population density, crime trends, accessibility and future urban growth projections. Police officials said that the initiative will play a crucial role in ensuring that policing infrastructure keeps pace with Pune’s transformation into one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan cities.

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