Pune police probe Chinese connection in fake currency haul

Two seizures of fake currency notes by Pimpri Chinchwad police over the last couple of weeks are allegedly rooted to a Chinese source. Police with the accused arrested in the case at Dehu Road police station. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, police arrested a 22-year-old man and five accomplices on charges of carrying 140 counterfeit currency notes worth ₹22 lakh. Investigations into the incident led to a discovery of raw materials for counterfeit notes worth crores, allegedly procured from an e-commerce portal based in China.

This came close on heels of a similar incident a fortnight ago when authorities received information about counterfeit Indian currency notes worth ₹1,10,000 in ₹500 denominations being transported from Hinjewadi. Investigations revealed the involvement of workers in small scale industries, Abhishekh Kakade, 20, and Omkar Tekam, 18, who had procured raw paper to print fake currency from the local market. Cops are now investigating how the vendor in the local market obtained the papers.

The six arrests on Monday led to subsequent seizures of a printing machine, raw materials and other items from a shop in Dighi. The arrested include Ritvik Khadse, Suraj Yadav, Akash Dhangekar, Suyog Salunkhe, Tejas Ballal and Pravan Gahvane, who have been remanded to police custody.

Investigation revealed that the accused had imported currency paper from the Chinese e-commerce platform. The seized raw paper bore a striking resemblance in size and shape to genuine currency, complete with a silver wire embedded to stay close to authenticity.

Deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Bapu Bangar, confirmed the trail and said, “We are investigating whether there is a larger racket at play in the case.”

Nitin Fatangare, senior police inspector, Dehu Road police station, said the suspects had researched the way to procure raw material and details of printing technology. They learnt that they could acquire paper in different sizes from China to print currency notes. “Thereafter, they placed an order for raw paper on the portal through a messenger application. After cross-checking the quality of paper, including silver embedded wire, they finalized on the product and placed the order,” said Fatangare.

The printed counterfeit currency notes seized are of high quality, said investigating authorities. The suspects were trying to circulate it in the market by a proportion of 40 per cent original and 60 percent fake notes.

The timing of these incidents coinciding with the lead-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections has not escaped the eye of law enforcing agencies. At a time like this, increased political activities are intertwined with heavy financial transactions. After the two incidents, said Fatangare, police officials have emphasised the need for heightened vigilance.

In fact, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have intensified its surveillance efforts by allocating additional resources to monitor and apprehend individuals involved in counterfeit currency production and circulation.