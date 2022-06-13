Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune police raid gambling den in Mangalwar peth, 36 booked

PUNE Continuing with the crackdown on illegal business establishments in the city, the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday
Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Continuing with the crackdown on illegal business establishments in the city, the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday.

The officials booked 36 persons under the relevant sections of the anti-gambling act and seized cash estimated to be worth 6.80 lakh during the raid.

The police have arrested the den operator identified as Bhimashankar alias Appa Irappa Kumbhar (68), a resident of new Nana peth. Probe has been ordered to find out five more of his accomplices who are currently absconding.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Samartha police Station in this regard. Social Security Cell (SSC) incharge police inspector Rajesh Puranik said that the action was taken with the objective of reducing illegal gambling den operations across the city. A few days ago, SSC sleuths had raided some illegal gambling dens as part of their drive against rising criminal activities in the city.

