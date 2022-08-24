Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police seize sandalwood worth Rs4 lakh, five held

Pune police seize sandalwood worth Rs4 lakh, five held

pune news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 04:40 PM IST

The gang targeted sandalwood trees on premises of NDA, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and other government offices

A case has been registered against the five accused under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune police on Tuesday seized 95 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs3.91 lakh and arrested five persons from Sinhagad road area.

According to police, crime branch officials set a trap at the PL Deshpande garden and arrested the accused.

They are identified as Ashok Macchindra Tandale (30), a resident of Kolhewadi; Lahu Tanaji Jadhav (32), a resident of Chauphula chowk Daund; Mahadev Tanaji Jadhav (30), Hanumant Ramesh Jadhav (30) and Ramdas Shahaji Mane (28), all residents of Khomane Wasti in Baramati.

On August 21 police arrested Tandale in connection with sandalwood theft on National Defence Academy (NDA) premises. During interrogation, he revealed the names of others involved in the theft. Accordingly, police started a search operation against other accused. On the same day, police got information about the accused present at PL Deshpande Garden. Acting on a tip-off, police formed a team and arrested them.

Senior police inspector Anita More, said, “This gang targeted sandalwood trees on premises of NDA, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and other government offices. In addition to this, they are involved in bamboo selling and operated from Chaufula near Pune.”

A case has been registered against the five accused under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the last few days, the incidence of sandalwood thefts has increased specifically in NDA, FTII, Khadki cantonment board, and National Chemical Laboratory. During the investigation, it was revealed that six cases of sandalwood theft have been registered against them at Dattawadi, Deccan, Band Garden and Wanowrie police stations across the city.

