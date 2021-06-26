Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune police set up online payment for Covid violators

The Pune police have launched in online payment method for fine levied on Covid19 regulation violators
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST
The Pune police have launched in online payment method for fine levied on Covid19 regulation violators.

In three days starting June 23, the police have collected 24,000 through online payments alone.

Under the vigilance of Assistant commissioner of police, administration, Pune police, a bank account has been established to collect fines.

“Under vigilance of ACP administration, Pune city, at HDFC bank, a separate bank account was opened. All traffic divisions officials have been provided with mobile phones, QR code information, flex with QR code on it. All officials deciding on traffic duties have also been trained for the process,” read a statement from the police.

The card payment system has been in place to accept fine from the beginning of the lockdown.

Police action is initiated against those found without mask or crowding or roaming with a valid reason.

There are around 60 check-posts in the city for night curfew which are manned by local police station officials. Traffic police division officials are on duty during the day.

