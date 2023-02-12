Pune police step up vigil on 11k miscreants

PUNE: Considering the increasing graph of criminal activity in the city, Pune police have identified 11,000 prominent criminals using data from crimes reported in the last five years, according to senior police officials.

In the last few days, the city has witnessed an increase in the Koyta Gang threat. Many gangsters and minors have been involved in spreading terror throughout the city. To get rid of all such criminals, the police department has stepped up to create detailed profiles of all criminals active in the last five years, making it easier for them to keep an eye on and track them.

Retesh Kumaar, the Pune city police commissioner, said, “As a part of our preventive initiative, we have decided to shortlist criminals involved in various crimes in the last five years so that we can track them and take necessary preventive action against them.’’

Kumaar is confident that this initiative will make it easier for police to take action against criminals who have been actively involved in a variety of criminal activities.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP Crime) Ramnath Pokle said police have identified almost 11,000 criminals who were actively involved in various body offences in the last five years.

“According to the shortlist, we have started checking for these criminals to know what they are doing now. Where are they living? With whom they are associated? Are they active or dormant?”

According to Pokle, police are segregating all of these criminals’ information in various formats and have begun taking action against them. Currently, police have taken preventative action against nearly 6,000 of these criminals.

Pokle went on to say that during this initiative, they discovered that some criminals were active in their respective areas, and they took the necessary preventative action against them.

As of now, police have cross-checked 70-80% of these criminals and discovered that some are active while others are not. As a result, police have taken the necessary actions against them in order to prevent their further involvement in the crime.