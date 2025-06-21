Pune police tighten gun licence rules

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has adopted a stringent approach towards issuance and sanctioning of firearm licences. Over the past 18 months, 404 applications seeking police permission for gun licences were rejected due to non-compliance, and 140 licences were revoked. Only 28 licences have been approved during this period, including 10 on hereditary claims and nine under the sports quota. Gun licences issued from 2021 to 2023 were 659. From January 1, 2024, to June 3, 2025, 572 applications for firearm licences were received by the city commissioner’s office and only 28 were approved. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

From January 1, 2024, to June 3, 2025, 572 applications for firearm licences were received by the city commissioner’s office and only 28 were approved. Scrutiny of 140 weapon holders found 49 with criminal backgrounds and their licences were cancelled. Some others have received notices for further scrutiny.

“Applicants must provide substantial and truthful reasons to obtain a licence. A very stringent methodology has been adopted where all details are being verified,” Kumar said.

Cases

November 2024: Shrikant Shamrao Patil, 45, a retired army major, shot neighbour Dilshad Mulani, 33, in Yerawada during a disagreement over vehicle parking. Patil opened fire, with his legally owned double-barrel shotgun, from his balcony causing fatal injuries.

September 2024: Dashrath Vitthal Shitole, a 46‑year‑old land broker from Uruli Kanchan, used his licenced Austrian Glock Pistol to shoot Kaluram Gote, a man he owed ₹40 lakh. Police seized a second licenced rifle and over 200 live rounds from Shitole’s residence.

June 2024: The Chatuhshrungi Police booked inspector Jalinder Tandale posted in Nanded District for allegedly threatening a man with his service weapon after an altercation over a traffic issue.

June 2025: Sudhir Mahadik‑Deshmukh, 55, an invited guest at a farmhouse in Indapur (near Pune), was shot accidentally in the chest with a licenced pistol belonging to the host during a birthday gathering.

June 2025: A logistics employee at Pune Railway Station falsely claimed he was held at gunpoint during a fake robbery while transporting gold worth ₹70 lakh. Though no licenced firearm was confirmed, the said incident highlighted misuse of firearm defence for criminal masking.