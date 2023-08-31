Pune political leaders demand civic polls at the earliest

In the absence of elected members in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the last one-and-a-half years since March 2022 – the longest in the history of the civic body – not a single new project or policy decision has been taken by the administration and only ongoing projects and maintenance works are underway. Against this backdrop and considering that civic polls may not be held in the near future, former elected members and leaders across political parties have demanded that municipal elections be held without further delay.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Hemant Rasane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former PMC standing committee chairman, said, “It is true that the administration did not implement any new project. Even we should accept that it is not their duty. If there are elected members, they are in a position to take decisions and announce new projects as per the requirements of the city.”

“Both elected members and administrators are important, but with no elections, there are only administrators in the civic body. Usually, the administration does not take up any new plan. Even when something new is proposed, they bring in legal constraints. It is rare for government officials to be proactive and do something new. We must accept that a city like Pune has not had a new project or policy decision for the last one-and-a-half years. Now, we are just hoping that the Supreme Court (SC) gives a decision soon and elections are announced,” Rasane said.

Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president, said, “If there are elected members, they dare to propose new things even in the face of opposition. Usually, the ruling party proposes and opposition parties opposes. The general body takes a decision on these proposals. I served as mayor and it is my observation that administrative officers do not want to take risks. Whenever something new is proposed, they hardly accept it and create many legal barriers. They are worried they might face an inquiry if anything goes wrong.”

“For the last one-and-a-half years, the city has regressed. Prior to that, there was Covid-19. Now, the state government is avoiding holding elections and keeping elected members away from the municipal corporation which is against the democratic process,” Jagtap said.

