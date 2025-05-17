Pune polls will be under Mahayuti banner, says Mohol

Pune: Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena will unitedly contest the municipal elections. Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena will unitedly contest the municipal elections. (HT FILE)

Political parties have geared up for civic polls after the Supreme Court, on May 6, directed the Maharashtra state election commission to notify polls within four weeks and conduct them within four months. If followed, the local polls could take place before the end of September this year.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mohol said, “With chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stating in Pune that Mahayuti will fight polls together, it’s natural that Pune would also follow the same.”

Pune is mainly dominated by the BJP and the NCP. As the saffron party has 105 seats in Pune city, political observers said that seat sharing could be a tough task.

Some BJP leaders, on condition of anonymity, said, “As our party is in comfortable majority, we should fight polls solo and increase our seat count.”

Some NCP members said, “The vote bank for BJP and NCP is different. To get maximum chance for each party and expand it in other parts, we should have friendly contest.”