Pune Porche accident: Protesters throw ink at police van carrying father of minor | Video

Protesters on Wednesday were seen throwing black in at a police van carrying the father of a 17-year-old minor who killed two software engineers in Pune while driving a Porche on Sunday. The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune (PTI)

The renowned builder was being presented in a Pune sessions court on Wednesday. When he was being taken to the court, protesters surrounded the police van and threw black ink at it. The protestors were also heard shouting slogans like ‘Inqalaab Zindabad’. The court sent him to police custody till May 24.

The accident happened around 2:30am on Sunday when the minor, driving a Porsche Taycan, crashed into a motorcycle from behind in Kalyaninagar. As the investigation continues, the Pune crime branch team detained the teen's father in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning.

As reported by PTI, members of the Vande Mataram Sanghatana carried out the ink attack on Agarwal. Police have detained several protesters who were involved in the demonstration.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm when Agarwal was being taken to the court complex in the Shivajinagar area to be produced before the additional sessions court judge.

A Pune police official told PTI, “As per the preliminary information, four to five people belonging to some outfit tried to throw ink at the police vehicle escorting the father of the juvenile accused.”

After the car crash, the police filed a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 75 is about "willfully neglecting a child or exposing them to mental or physical harm", while section 77 is about providing a child with alcohol or drugs.

Along with Agarwal, the Pune Police have also arrested four other people including — owners and managers of two pubs where the minor was served alcohol.

A decision about the juvenile accused is expected in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.