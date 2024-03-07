Pune railway division passenger revenue up by 16% in February 2024

The Pune railway division generated ₹103.36 crore from passenger revenue in February 2024, an increase of 16.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding month of 2023 which was ₹88.86 crore. The number of originating passenger traffic in February 2023 was 41.0 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The number of originating passenger traffic in February 2023 was 41.0 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the Pune railway division, in terms of ticket checking revenue for February 2024 ₹2.25 crore has been received, with an increase of 5 per cent as compared to February 2023 ₹ 2.13 crore.

“There has been a growth in terms of passenger and goods travelling from the Pune railway division in February compared to the same month last year. It is all because of the combined efforts of all our officers and staff across the division,” said Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager.

The Pune railway division has earned a total revenue of ₹32.64 crore by transporting 134 goods trains in February 2024 comprising 79 automobiles, 19 petroleum products and 22 sugar rakes.

While the 79 rakes of automobiles loaded in February 2024 fetched revenue of ₹14.35 crore 64 per cent increase against 48 rakes of February 2023 and revenue ₹8.72 crore with 22 rakes of sugar-loaded in February 2024 fetching revenue of ₹15.53 crore and 66 per cent increase against 17 rakes of February 2023 and revenue of ₹9.37 crore.