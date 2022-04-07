Pune railway division recovers 10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets

PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022.

A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them.

As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks. The number is high as the train operations from Pune railway station has increased.

“We appeal passengers to travel in trains with a valid ticket, or else they will be penalised. If the passenger is unable to pay the fine, then they will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.