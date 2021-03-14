Pune railway division using German technology to boost train speed

In a bid to increase the speed of trains, the Pune railway division is installing German technology ‘R 260’ railway track system in the ongoing track doubling work in the division.

The new technology will be used on the Pune-Satara route where the doubling work is underway.

This new technology tracks are being made at the Bhilai steel plant of the Steel Authority of India (SAI).

The tracks are stronger and quality wise better than the earlier tracks which were used by railways. So, it would be beneficial in the future to run the double decker goods transport trains on these tracks.

The Indian Railways receive the supply of railway tracks from the SAI regularly. For a faster speed, the quality of tracks is also equally important.

Currently in India, UTS 90 and 80 qualities are used on which the trains are running. The new R 260 quality tracks are made of alloy.

“In the ongoing railway track doubling work in Pune railway division new German technology of R 260 tracks are going to be used. These tracks are 260 metres long and are of better quality than the earlier tracks,” said S Patil, deputy chief engineer in Pune railway division.

Once the speed of the trains is increased, it will certainly reduce the travel time of passengers.

“It is good to hear that railways are moving towards new and upgraded technology for the safety and benefit of passengers. At the same time, they should look after expenses and should not inflate the passenger’s travel ticket,” said Kalapana Jambhale, a regular passenger.