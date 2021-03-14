Pune railway division using German technology to boost train speed
In a bid to increase the speed of trains, the Pune railway division is installing German technology ‘R 260’ railway track system in the ongoing track doubling work in the division.
The new technology will be used on the Pune-Satara route where the doubling work is underway.
This new technology tracks are being made at the Bhilai steel plant of the Steel Authority of India (SAI).
The tracks are stronger and quality wise better than the earlier tracks which were used by railways. So, it would be beneficial in the future to run the double decker goods transport trains on these tracks.
The Indian Railways receive the supply of railway tracks from the SAI regularly. For a faster speed, the quality of tracks is also equally important.
Currently in India, UTS 90 and 80 qualities are used on which the trains are running. The new R 260 quality tracks are made of alloy.
“In the ongoing railway track doubling work in Pune railway division new German technology of R 260 tracks are going to be used. These tracks are 260 metres long and are of better quality than the earlier tracks,” said S Patil, deputy chief engineer in Pune railway division.
Once the speed of the trains is increased, it will certainly reduce the travel time of passengers.
“It is good to hear that railways are moving towards new and upgraded technology for the safety and benefit of passengers. At the same time, they should look after expenses and should not inflate the passenger’s travel ticket,” said Kalapana Jambhale, a regular passenger.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of ₹40 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State approves ₹13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mosquito woes sting Pune residents as civic bodies overlook water hyacinth menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$25K ITF WTT Cup tennis: Pigossi fights back to earn singles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC pulls out of Shivajinagar multi-model hub project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket competition to help needy in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox