Pune rape: MP Supriya Sule says rising crime against women a ‘worry’ 

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule criticised the Maharashtra government for the rise in crimes against women and said those in power must adopt a more sensitive approach to victims of such cases. Sule on Monday visited the Swargate ST stand along with city-based leaders of the party. She also inspected the area where the rape incident took place and later interacted with the media. Sule on Monday visited the Swargate ST stand along with city-based leaders of the party. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking on the issue, Sule said, “Data shows that crimes, including those against women, have risen in the last few months. Today, a police officer was attacked with a koyta. The stalking and harassment incident with the daughter of Union Minister Raksha Khadse in Jalgaon that came to light yesterday is also shocking.”

Sule took a round inside the ST stand on Monday and interacted with some of the female passengers travelling at the stand. She further said, “The incident that took place in Swargate is a blot on the system. Such incidents are happening frequently across the state.”

In an apparent reference to comments of state minister Yogesh Kadam about no one getting to know of the Pune bus rape incident as there was “no force”, Sule said the case was being handled insensitively and urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to advise his ministers to exhibit sensitivity.

“All of Maharashtra is standing strongly with the victim. If anyone tries to raise questions about her, we will protest against such people,” the Baramati MP said.

“Even after the Badlapur case (where two children were molested by a school attendant), I had requested the then deputy CM (Fadnavis), who held the home portfolio, to run the trial in a fast-track court. This case (Pune bus rape) must also be run in a fast-track court and the accused must be executed in public,” Sule said.

Sule said she had been seeking an appointment with Fadnavis to discuss these issues.

“We do not want to bring politics into all these cases. We want the government to be more sympathetic and fair towards these cases,” she asserted.

Speaking on the December abduction and murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, she said a key accused is still to be arrested.

Despite opposition and some ruling alliance members seeking the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde, whose key aide Walmik Karad is an accused in the extortion case related to Deshmukh’s murder, Sule said the Fadnavis government is dilly-dallying.

“What else should a person be guilty of before the government takes action,” the NCP (SP) leader questioned.

