Pune receives 8mm rain on Friday, more rain likely

Due to moderately strong western winds, Konkan and Central Maharashtra including Pune may receive rainfall in the next few days.

Cyclone Yaas may affect monsoon progress over Bay of Bengal thus affecting the progress over Maharashtra as well, said meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, Maharashtra and Pune city will receive rainfall before the monsoon begins, according to the weather department.

As of Friday, the onset of Southwest monsoon occurred Nicobar Island, according to IMD.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal until May 23.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that cloudy weather will continue in Pune city.

“We have forecasted that cloudy weather will remain in Pune city and there are chances of light rainfall. Due to moderately strong westerlies winds, Konkan, Central Maharashtra will get isolated light rain and Pune will also receive light rain in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Pune recorded a total of 8mm rainfall.

“Cloudy weather along with light rainfall towards afternoon is likely in Pune city until May 26. This rainfall may be accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning,” said IMD officials.

On Friday, cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence IMD officials said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around May 22.

The IMD said that it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It is very likely to move north-westwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast around morning of May 26.

“This system may not directly affect Maharashtra. However, it may affect the progress of monsoon over Bay of Bengal,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about the delay in Monsoon advancement, OP Sreejith, scientist, climate monitoring and forecast, IMD Pune said that the picture will be clear after the cyclone conditions are over.

“The clear picture about the advancement of monsoon can be seen only after the cyclone is clear. The cyclone may affect the cross-equatorial flow of winds but because of the cyclone many parts of the country will receive rainfall,” said Sreejith.

He added that Maharashtra is also likely to continue receiving rainfall due to other active weather systems.

“So even if there are chances of delay in Monsoon advancement, there will be rainfall in many parts,” said Sreejith.