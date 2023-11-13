Pune records 22 fire incidents during Laxmi Pooja celebrations

PUNE The Pune fire department recorded 22 incidents of fires on the Laxmi Pooja day, the first day of Diwali (November 12), between 7:38 pm and 11 pm, said officials.

Residents celebrate Diwali with firecrackers at Market Yard in Pune, on Sunday. Pune fire department recorded 22 incidents of fire on Laxmi Pooja day, the first day of Diwali (November 12), between 7:38 pm and 11 pm, said officials.

According to the fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the number may go up as Diwali will be celebrated till November 15.

In one of the incidents, a fire broke out in a shop near Sutar Hospital in Kothrud at around 7:40 pm. No one was injured in the incident.

The other areas which reported fire incidents were Rasta Peth near KEM hospital, near Sutar Hospital in Kothrud, Wadarwadi, near Pandav Nagar police chowki, garbage near Kondhwa Budruk Police Chowki, Nana Peth, Ghorpadi Peth, Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa, Aditya Garden Society, Warje, Shukrawar Peth, Keshav Nagar Mundhwa, Ambegaon Pathar, Shukrawar Peth, Guruwar Peth, Raskar Chowk in Hadapsar, Khadi Machine Chowk in Pisoli.

Another such incident was reported in Aditya Garden Flora Society, a residential apartment in Warje-Malwadi. Where fire broke out due to firecrackers. Many minor fire incidents were also reported across the city.

At, a flat in Blue Sky Society, a high-rise residential building a fire broke out. Immediately a team of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade rushed to the spot and got control over the fire. No injury or causality has been reported, said officials.

An incident of fire also took place at old wada in front of Shukrawar Peth police chowki. The fire broke out due to a firecracker as an old wooden structure of wada was gutted in the fire. No one was present inside of the wada.

A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout on Monday even after repetitive requests from local authorities to avoid bursting firecrackers considering their environmental and health impact.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson Pune fire brigade department, said, they have kept 400 firemen on the ground considering the Diwali celebration to avoid untoward incidences.

“The fire brigade department has 30 fire vehicles ready to deal with any kind of situation during Diwali. Pune fire brigade department has put 20 fire tenders, ten fire engines, four foam engines, three rescue vans and other vehicles on the ground to deal with the situation,” he said.

Mahajan said, “Our department has cancelled all the leaves of the employee and instructed all should be present on the ground to deal with the situation. We are ready and prepared to handle any situation. But at the same time, people should take care while bursting firecrackers.’’

