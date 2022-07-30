Pune records 8 mm rainfall on Friday; no warning from July 30 to August 2

After a warm afternoon, Pune reported intense rainfall in some parts of the city from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Friday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar reported 8-millimetre rainfall during this time whereas Pashan reported 2.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 32.5 mm rainfall.

However, Lohegaon, Chinchwad and Lavale reported zero rainfall throughout the day.

The day temperature on Friday was 31.5 degrees Celsius which was 4.1 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that thundery activity was seen on Friday.

“Rainfall due to localised convective activity is likely on July 30 as well. Rainfall will be light in the city,” said Kashyapi.

From July 30 till August 2, there are no warnings issued by IMD.

In the extended forecast issued by the IMD, officials noted that the sea surface temperatures (SSTs), as well as the atmospheric conditions over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, indicate La Niña conditions.

“The latest forecasts from models indicate that La Niña conditions are likely to continue during the remaining part of the monsoon season. In addition to ENSO conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) also have some influence on Indian monsoon,” said IMD officials.

