Pune records 80 chikungunya, 192 dengue cases in September
pune news

Pune records 80 chikungunya, 192 dengue cases in September

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
As per PMC health department data, the city recorded 69 confirmed cases of chikungunya and 122 confirmed cases of dengue in the week between September 29 and October 2 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
By Steffy Thevar

The number of Covid-19 cases may have come down last month but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded over 122 dengue cases and 69 confirmed cases of chikungunya in the last week of September alone. September saw the highest number of confirmed and suspected cases of viral, mosquito-borne infections (dengue and chikungunya) which are now emerging as the new health challenge for the administration.

As per PMC health department data, the city recorded 122 confirmed cases of dengue and 69 confirmed cases of chikungunya in the week between September 29 and October 2. Both diseases are spread by the Aedes Aegypti breed of mosquito. As of now, there are 395 and 2,073 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue, respectively; and 180 confirmed cases of chikungunya in the city. Out of the 395 confirmed cases of dengue, 192 were reported in September alone. Similarly, out of the 180 confirmed cases of chikungunya, 80 were reported in September alone. So much so that the civic body issued a total 2,084 notices and collected a total 1.52 lakh in fines for having conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC health department, said, “The PMC has conducted a city-wide survey regarding how to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. Notwithstanding, over 90% of the times, mosquito breeding spots are found inside homes namely, plates under pots, abandoned tyres and open tanks. As the monsoon progresses, climatic conditions favour the breeding of mosquitoes and so, the number of mosquito-borne infections rises in September.”

