Pune records season’s coldest morning at 9.7 degree Celsius

Pune city on Sunday reported the coldest morning of the season when night temperature dropped to 9.7 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jalgaon was the coldest place in Maharashtra on Sunday as night temperature reported was 8.5 degree Celsius.

Pune city was cooler than Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and Matheran on Sunday. Mahabaleshwar reported night temperature at 10.9 degrees Celsius, Lonavala at 12.5 degrees Celsius and Matheran at 17.2 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, Shivajinagar that is representative of Pune city was the third coldest in Maharashtra on Sunday when the night temperature dropped 4.6 degree Celsius cooler than normal.

However, other areas in Pune reported higher night temperature on Sunday. Lohegaon on the eastern part reported 12.9 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 15.8 degree Celsius, Lavale reported 16 degree Celsius and Magarpatta reported 16.1 degree Celsius on Sunday. Only Pashan reported 9 degree Celsius which was cooler.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the night temperature dropped to less than 10 degrees in many parts of Maharashtra.

“Along with Jalgaon and Pune, Aurangabad reported 9.2 degree Celsius and Nashik at 9.8 degree Celsius on Sunday. Matheran, a hill station, was also warmer than Pune city with night temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.