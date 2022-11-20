Pune records season’s coldest morning at 9.7°C

The city on Sunday reported its coldest morning of the season when night temperature dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jalgaon was the coldest place in Maharashtra on Sunday with night temperature at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature is likely to increase marginally in the coming days, according to the weather department.

Pune city was cooler than Mahabaleshwar, Lonavla and Matheran on Sunday. Mahabaleshwar reported night temperature at 10.9 degrees Celsius, Lonavla 12.5 degrees Celsius and Matheran 17.2 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Shivajinagar that is representative of Pune city was the third coldest in Maharashtra on Sunday when the night temperature dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius cooler than normal.

However, other areas in Pune reported higher night temperature on Sunday. Lohegaon on the eastern part reported 12.9 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 15.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 16 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta 16.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Only Pashan reported 9 degrees Celsius which was cooler.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the night temperature dropped to less than 10 degrees in many parts of Maharashtra.

“Along with Jalgaon and Pune, Aurangabad reported 9.2 degrees Celsius and Nashik 9.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Matheran, a hill station, was also warmer than Pune city with night temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

Speaking about the forecast, Kashyapi said that in the next few days, night temperature is likely to increase gradually.

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary and lay centred on Sunday over the same region, according to Kashyapi.

“It is very likely to maintain its intensity of depression and move slowly west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 22. Due to this system, there is a slow wind moment towards west-northwesterward. This may result in gradual increase in moisture incursion for Pune and Maharashtra which may result in little bit clouding to time-to-time partly cloudy conditions. From November 21 onwards, night temperature will gradually increase for a couple of days,” said Kashyapi.

