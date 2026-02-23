Pune records second-highest February minimum temperature since 2015 at 19.2°C

PUNE: On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2°C, marking the second-highest February minimum temperature since 2015 when a minimum temperature of 19.5°C was recorded in the month of February. As per official data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is also the first time since 2020 that the city’s minimum temperature has touched 19°C in February. TOPSHOT - An Indian labrourer drinks water at a public water fountain on a hot summer day in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN (AFP)

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in nighttime temperatures over the past week, with minimum temperatures remaining 3°C to 5°C above normal. On Sunday, the departure from normal widened further, with the minimum temperature recorded 5.8°C above the seasonal average. With forecasts indicating a further rise in temperature in the coming days, Pune could potentially register a new record for the highest February minimum this year.

Apart from Shivajinagar, other parts of the city and the adjoining areas too experienced unusually warm nights. In Lohegaon, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.3°C, a sharp 9.9°C above normal. Chinchwad, too, reported a high minimum of 22°C, indicating widespread above-normal night temperatures across the Pune region.

Daytime temperatures too have remained elevated. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C, which was 1.1°C above normal. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature touched 35.4°C, 2.1°C above the seasonal average. The combination of warm days and significantly warmer nights has resulted in early summer-like conditions across the city, even as February typically marks the transition from winter to summer.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that the city is likely to continue experiencing above-normal temperatures in the near term. “If the warming trend persists, Pune may see further fluctuations in both minimum and maximum temperatures as February draws to a close,” he said.

In Pune, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies, with partly cloudy conditions likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side over the next few days.

According to the IMDB bulletin issued on Sunday, a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean moved west-northwest and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal as of 5.30 am on February 22. It persisted over the same region at 8.30 am and is likely to continue moving west-northwest initially before gradually recurving north-eastward over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Additionally, a trough extends from the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal to south Madhya Maharashtra, passing across central Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka in the lower tropospheric levels. These synoptic conditions are influencing weather patterns over peninsular India, including Maharashtra.