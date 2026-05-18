Pune records sharp decline in infant & child mortality; civic body targets vulnerable pockets

Pune city has recorded a significant decline in infant- and child- mortality over the past five years with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials attributing the improvement to better maternal and child healthcare interventions, better surveillance, and targeted immunisation drives in vulnerable urban pockets.

the infant mortality rate (IMR), which measures the deaths of children under one year per 1,000 live births, fell from 16.81 in 2021 to 5.62 in 2025. (FILE)

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As per data from the PMC, infant deaths in the city dropped from 843 in 2021, to 519 in 2022, to 346 in 2023, to 386 in 2024, to 300 in 2025; marking a major decline in absolute numbers. Whereas the infant mortality rate (IMR), which measures the deaths of children under one year per 1,000 live births, fell from 16.81 in 2021 to 5.62 in 2025.

According to the death audit committee of the PMC, among the infant deaths recorded in 2025-26, other causes (specific medical conditions rather than general causes) accounted for 58% of the fatalities, sepsis accounted for 17%, complications arising from prematurity 14%, and birth asphyxia 9% of the deaths.

Child (one to five age group) mortality too has shown considerable improvement with some fluctuations. Pune recorded 161 deaths in this age group in 2021, followed by 184 in 2022, 155 in 2023, 121 in 2024, and 145 in 2025. Despite the increase in absolute deaths in 2025 compared to the previous year, the child mortality rate declined sharply over the longer term; dropping 58% from 20.02 in 2021 to 8.33 in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the death audit committee report, among the child deaths, other causes accounted for 78%, pneumonia for 14%, febrile seizures for 7%, and diarrhoea for 1%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the death audit committee report, among the child deaths, other causes accounted for 78%, pneumonia for 14%, febrile seizures for 7%, and diarrhoea for 1%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Civic officials said that the focus is now shifting to high-risk urban clusters where health indicators remain weak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civic officials said that the focus is now shifting to high-risk urban clusters where health indicators remain weak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “Pune has made steady progress in reducing child mortality, but we cannot be complacent. Many deaths are still preventable. Our focus is now on vulnerable populations such as urban slums, migrant labour settlements and low-immunisation pockets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “Pune has made steady progress in reducing child mortality, but we cannot be complacent. Many deaths are still preventable. Our focus is now on vulnerable populations such as urban slums, migrant labour settlements and low-immunisation pockets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of its child (under-five) mortality reduction plan, the civic body has identified high-burden areas including Bhavani Peth, Yerawada, Kasba Peth and migrant clusters near construction sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of its child (under-five) mortality reduction plan, the civic body has identified high-burden areas including Bhavani Peth, Yerawada, Kasba Peth and migrant clusters near construction sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Data from the PMC health records, health management information system (HMIS), integrated child development services (ICDS), and private hospital reporting is being used to identify neonatal deaths, malnutrition clusters and areas with poor vaccination coverage; said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of the PMC. A major part of the strategy is strengthening maternal and newborn care. The PMC plans to ensure 100% antenatal care registration in the first trimester, and improve the linkage of pregnant women to schemes such as the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data from the PMC health records, health management information system (HMIS), integrated child development services (ICDS), and private hospital reporting is being used to identify neonatal deaths, malnutrition clusters and areas with poor vaccination coverage; said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of the PMC. A major part of the strategy is strengthening maternal and newborn care. The PMC plans to ensure 100% antenatal care registration in the first trimester, and improve the linkage of pregnant women to schemes such as the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA). {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body also plans to improve delivery care in municipal hospitals by ensuring round-the-clock availability of skilled staff and specialists. Postnatal home visits by ASHA workers within 48 hours of delivery will be intensified, especially for the urban poor and migrant women. Besides, the PMC has planned ward-wise micro-immunisation drives, special outreach at construction sites and slum settlements, and deployment of mobile vaccination vans through the Niramay organisation.

“All urban primary health centres are being strengthened to ensure availability of ORS, zinc and antibiotics. Staff training in child health protocol is also being expanded. Fast-track child care services in civic hospitals can help reduce preventable deaths,” said Dr Jadhav.

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