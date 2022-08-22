Pune registers rapid drop in vaccination of 12-18 yrs

During the beginning of the academic year, 20 schools in Pune had registered for vaccination, the number remains unchanged said, health officials.

The weekly vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has seen a drastic decrease in city limits. Pune district has reported less vaccination of first and second dose in these age groups as compared to state average.

So far, in 12 to 15 years age group 356,025 beneficiaries have been inoculated. In the 15 to 18 years age group 650,508 beneficiaries have been inoculated, said officials.

Dr Suryakaant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “At present only 20 schools who have registered with us for vaccination and the number of schools has not increased. Student vaccination has seen a dip due to holidays and festive seasons. At present, we have sufficient stock of corbevax.”

Across Maharashtra, vaccination in the age group of 12 to 15 years was higher in July end. The state reported 152,334 vaccinations by the end of July, however, in August, the weekly vaccination did not cross 80,000. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 4,441,201 in this age group.

In the 15 to 18 years age group, Maharashtra has reported over 52,000 vaccinations in July end, however, in August, the weekly vaccination did not cross 32,000. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 7,063,610 in this age group.