Pune reports 1,172 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,172 new Covid cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.102 million of which 1.068 million have recovered, 19,046 deaths and 14,522 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 91,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 673 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 335,726 and, with 18 deaths reported, the death toll went up to 6,369. Pune city reported 274 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 506,932 and reported three more deaths on the day, and the toll stood at 8,917. PCMC reported 225 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 259,545 and with six more deaths reported, the toll stood at 3,438.

Pune also saw 91,223 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and totally 6,768,832 vaccines have been administered in total, including 5,029,201 first dose and 1,739,631 are second dose. A total of 668 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 452 are government and 216 private.