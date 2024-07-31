Pune reports 22 dengue, 19 chikungunya cases in July

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a spike in vector-borne disease cases in the city, said officials. During the ongoing surveillance, the civic body reported 22 dengue and 19 chikungunya cases in July. As per the officials, the recent rains resulting in water accumulation in artificial and natural sources in residential areas have made favourable conditions for mosquito breeding which has led to a rise in cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body reported five dengue cases in February, three and two in March and April respectively. No dengue cases were reported in January, May and June this year. While five Chikungunya cases were reported in February, four and one case in March and June respectively. No cases were reported in January, April and May.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, that following the monsoon and Zika virus cases reported in the city the surveillance and containment activities are intensified.

“We are conducting door-to-door fever surveys. People must be vigilant and clean the stagnant water in and around their houses. Using mosquito repellent and full-sleeved clothes is recommended to prevent mosquito bites,” he said.

The vector for dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus is the same, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which can also spread yellow fever. It lays eggs in clean water and has adapted to breed among human dwellings.

Dr Deokar, further informed in July alone PMC issued the highest-ever 582 notices to individual citizens and establishments where mosquito breeding was found.

“We have collected ₹2.88 lakh from citizens as administrative fees found responsible for mosquito breeding. People with fever cases should get tested for dengue, Zika and chikungunya at the nearest PMC-run hospitals,” he said.

PMC has also reported 589 suspected dengue cases. The civic body only records cases of people who tested positive via IgM ELISA and NS1-ELISA tests as confirmed dengue ca. In contrast, those who have tested positive as per the non-ELISA NS1 antigen test are considered suspected cases.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. It causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, and bleeding. In severe cases, it can lead to Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) or Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), posing a risk of organ failure and death.

Similarly, Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms can include fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash, informed the officials.