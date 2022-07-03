Pune reports highest dengue cases in Maha till June end

PUNE: With heavy rainfall not yet in sight, Pune district has reported the highest number of dengue cases in the state. According to the Maharashtra State Epidemiology department, the rural parts of Pune district have reported 137 dengue cases while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 141 cases till the end of June 2022. Maharashtra too has reported a higher number of dengue cases till the end of June this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. Till June 30 this year, the state has reported 1,146 cases of dengue as compared to 961 cases during the same period last year.

Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state epidemiology officer, said that meetings have been arranged by the department to spread awareness about the breeding spots of mosquitoes. “We have drafted two separate action plans for urban as well as rural areas as the challenges in both areas are very different. We have identified the hotspots for the spread of dengue from our last three-year survey. We have started fumigation of these breeding spots just ahead of the monsoon. We are monitoring cases of fever at hospitals to keep a check on suspected cases. We have also organised meetings with local authorities to ensure the spread of awareness regarding the issue,” said Dr Jagtap. He said that citizens should keep a check on every place inside their houses and in the vicinity where there is stagnant water. “Waste management should be carried out properly as mosquitoes can breed anywhere where water is stagnant,” he said.

The PMC has also started taking precautionary measures to ensure that the number of cases remains low. In June alone, PMC reported 17 confirmed and 146 suspected cases of dengue, respectively. This year, the PMC has issued a total of 470 notices to housing societies and commercial spaces, out of which 57 have been issued in June alone within the city limits. The civic body has collected Rs17,000 in fines against these notices. This year, no death was reported due to dengue however last year, 12 deaths were reported till the end of June. Pune city has consistently reported dengue positive cases since January this year. In January, 140 suspected and 16 confirmed cases were reported within city limits. Whereas till September 2021, Pune city reported 395 confirmed dengue cases. Till the end of September last year, the civic body issued a total 2,084 notices and collected a total Rs1.52 lakh in fines for conditions favourable for mosquito breeding.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, health department, PMC, said that citizens should be watchful of places where water remains stagnant and can lead to mosquito breeding during the rainy season. “Many times, mosquito breeding spots are found inside homes namely in plates under pots, abandoned tyres and open tanks. As the monsoon progresses, climatic conditions favour the breeding of mosquitoes and so, we are expecting to see the number of dengue cases go up till mid-July. The PMC has started fumigation of suspected breeding spots but citizens should keep their surroundings clean in order to remain safe from these mosquitoes,” said Dr Wavare.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease. The dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes Aegypti that are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and the zika virus. As the rainy season begins, suspected and confirmed cases of dengue increase.

