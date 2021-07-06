Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune reports less than 1,000 new Covid cases two days in a row

Pune: Pune district reported 931 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 931 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours. This is the second day in a row that the district has reported less than 1,000 new Covid cases. The district reported seven deaths in 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.062 million of which 1.028 million have recovered, 17,199 deaths and 16,524 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 406 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 313,326 and with four more deaths the death toll stood at 5,856. Pune city reported 297 new cases which took the progressive count to 496,510 and reported two deaths on the day and the toll went up to 8,355 while PCMC reported 228 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 252,298 and with one death the toll went stood at 2,757.

The state reported 10,548 patients were discharged on Tuesday and 5,872,268 Covid patients were discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 96.06%. Also, 8,418 new cases and 171 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%. Of 42,908,288 laboratory samples 6,113,335 have been tested positive (14.25 %) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 638,832 people are in home quarantine and 4,447 in institutional quarantine.

