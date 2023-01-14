Pune reports night temp of 9.9°C on Saturday

Minimum temperatures in Maharashtra will gradually fall as the northwest is gripped by cold wave conditions from January 15 to January 18. Since the start of the week, the minimum temperature in Pune has been in the single digits.

On Saturday, the night temperature in Pune was 9.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees lower than normal.

The day temperature in Pune on Saturday was 31.1 degrees Celsius which was just 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Met officials noted that haze continued in the city limits on Saturday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the night temperature may report a gradual increase in the next few days.

“The sky will be mostly clear in urban areas, with daytime temperatures ranging from 31 to 32 degrees Celsius until January 16. The nighttime temperature will be between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius “Kashyapi stated.

According to the IMD, a gradual drop in minimum temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is very likely over Madhya Pradesh until January 16, with no significant change after that.

“Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are likely to experience dry weather until January 16,” Kashyapi said.