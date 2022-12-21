‘Pune ring road to be ready by 2026’

The state excise minister, Shambhuraj Desai, promised that work on the ring road in the Pune district would begin in February 2023. During the ongoing winter session in Nagpur, the minister was responding to a question from Daund MLA Rahul Kul.

“The proposed ring road in Pune district is under construction, and land acquisition has begun. The ring road project has received funding, and it is expected to be completed by 2026.” the minister notified.

The proposed stretch in the Pune district is critical for the development of the district’s remote areas.

“The route is divided into two sections, east and west. The development of the western part will commence soon. For the other half of the patch, the work will begin later in 2023 and we expect both the stretches to be complete by 2026,” Desai said.