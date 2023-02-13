Pune river rejuvenation project will be completed by March 2025

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday announced that the Pune river rejuvenation project will be completed by the end of March 2025.

Shekhawat was in the city for the inauguration of ‘DHARA (Driving Holistic Action for Urban Rivers) 2023’, a two-day international congregation on strategies for managing urban rivers.

Held annually by RCA (River Cities Alliance) members, the 2023 edition of DHARA is being held in Pune.

“Restoration of rivers is a major area we are working on in Maharashtra. We have resolved the land acquisition issues for 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Pune. The river rejuvenation project will clean the Mula and Mutha rivers. The project will include 55 km of trunk lines and 11 STPs,” Shekhawat said.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) aims to ensure that the treatment plants meet the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms. The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” he said.

At the time of its launch in November 2021, the RCA comprised 30 cities.

Twelve Indian cities have been shortlisted as part of the RCA programme.

Currently, a total 107 cities are part of this alliance. The purpose of the RCA is to provide a platform for commissioners and executive officers to discuss and co-learn good practices for managing urban rivers.