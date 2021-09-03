Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Pune rly div transport 71 goods trains in August

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Pune railway division in August transported 71 goods train earning an income of 29.49 crore.

In the current financial year from April to August end by transporting various types of goods, the division has generated a revenue of 95.23 crore which is the best revenue generated in last five years in the Central Railways.

As Pune is surrounded by many manufacturing companies and MIDC companies, the major mode of transport is by railways. Considering it in the month of August this year highest number of goods trains with 71 trains went from the division across the country. In this maximum transportation was of sugar and automobile products.

“A better marketing of railway goods train transportation was done in last few months and as a result we have achieved this landmark of 71 goods train transportation in a month. Several new clients on national and international level got tied up with the railways and through our affordable, frequent and safe transportation we have got this business,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

