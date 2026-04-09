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Pune RTO collects 1,992 crore, exceeds goal

Remarkable increase in revenue collection is a reflection of improved compliance among vehicle owners and stricter enforcement of regulations, says official

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Regional Transport Office (RTO) reported a strong performance in revenue collection and enforcement activities for the financial year 2025–26. According to official data, the Pune RTO exceeded its revenue targets, collecting over 1,992.92 crore against the assigned target, indicating robust growth in motor vehicle tax and fee collection.

The department also intensified its road safety enforcement drives, conducting widespread inspections and taking action against violations, which resulted in substantial penalty recoveries amounting to 94.68 crore. (HT FILE)

The department also intensified its road safety enforcement drives, conducting widespread inspections and taking action against violations, which resulted in substantial penalty recoveries amounting to 94.68 crore.

In addition to enforcement, the RTO streamlined its licensing and registration services. A total of 2,64,287 driving licenses were issued during the year, along with 55,864 international driving permits. The office also facilitated vehicle-related services on a large scale, including the registration of 3,56,463 new vehicles, highlighting the steady growth in vehicle ownership in the region. Revenue from vehicle fitness certifications, transfer of ownership, and other allied services also contributed significantly to the overall earnings.

The department further reported that 80.22 crore was collected through compounding fees from motor vehicle violations, while environmental-related penalties generated an additional 1.50 crore. Revenue from the sale of fancy (choice) registration numbers also saw a notable contribution, with earnings reaching 31.96 crore.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune RTO collects 1,992 crore, exceeds goal
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune RTO collects 1,992 crore, exceeds goal
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