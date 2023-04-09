Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune RTO penalise over 20k traffic violators, collect 15-cr in fines

Pune RTO penalise over 20k traffic violators, collect 15-cr in fines

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 09, 2023 10:45 PM IST

According to information provided by the Pune RTO, specially trained inspector squads carried out random vehicle checks throughout the city every month

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 20,482 vehicles for violating various types of traffic rules in Pune during the fiscal year 2022-23, collecting a fine of 15 crore in the process.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 20,482 vehicles for violating various types of traffic rules in Pune during the fiscal year 2022-23 (HT FILE PHOTO)

Throughout last year, stringent action was taken against the violators by special squads of RTO inspectors. It was observed that the most frequented offence was not having vehicle insurance, followed by riding a bike without a helmet.

These checks focused on vehicle-related documents, as well as safety measures required as per the Motor Vehicle Act, such as the use of a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and the use of a seat belt while driving a car.

Additionally, commercial heavy vehicles transporting goods were checked to see if they are carrying an overload than the permitted cargo and whether they have the necessary permits for inter-state transport.

This overall action was carried out by the ‘Vayuveg’ squad, which is made up of RTO inspectors.

The following traffic rule violations are checked and action is taken: not wearing a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, talking on the phone while driving, not having vehicle insurance, jumping the red light, illegal transportation of passengers, overload goods transportation, and other types of violations.

“These are specialised squads formed to take action against vehicle owners who violate the Motor Vehicle Act. Four such squads work in shifts around the clock to take action,” Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, informed.

