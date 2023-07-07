RTO begins inspection of private travel buses departing from Pune

PUNE: Following the death of 25 passengers in an accident involving a private travel bus on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started inspecting all private travel buses departing from Pune and headed for Vidarbha, Marathwada, northern Maharashtra and other states. The inspection is conducted by three teams of the Pune RTO at different places in the city. Private buses at Sangamwadi bus stand in Pune. Pune RTO exercise of inspecting buses is carried out after the death of 25 passengers in an accident involving a private travel bus on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

While hundreds of private travel buses depart from Pune every day, many of them are found with permanently closed emergency doors and seats installed in their place. As part of the inspection, emergency doors, speed control devices etc. are checked. The buses are also checked for fitness, insurance, filling beyond capacity etc. Action is taken against those flouting norms.

Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer, said, “Private travel buses leaving the city are being checked by three special squad teams. The teams mainly check whether or not the emergency doors and speed limit devices have been properly installed in these buses.”

