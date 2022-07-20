Pune RTO kicks-off drive against illegal bike taxis in city

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has once again started a drive against the illegally running app-based auto rickshaw services and two-wheeler bike cabs. The drive was started on Monday.

Despite the complaints from auto unions, it has been noticed that some of the companies are openly advertising their services in Pune. Earlier in February this year RTO had seized 250 illegal bike taxis which were found running illegally on the city roads.

“A drive has been started by the RTO under which we are strictly checking the auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers which are running without authorised meters and with the mobile app-based system. Under this drive, our RTO inspectors identify, check and verify the illegal running bike taxis in the city. There is no legal permission given for the two-wheeler transportation of passengers, nor there is any permission given under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations for running a bike taxi,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

“Our appeal to all the autorickshaw drivers and people running the bike taxis is to follow all the RTO rules and regulations strictly or they will face action. Earlier, we had seized more than 250 illegal bikes. The same will be done now and the illegal bike taxis will be seized by senior RTO inspectors,” added Shinde.

The bike taxi service is popular and in demand for individual travellers across the city as it is cheaper than any auto or cab fares, and most of the solo riders are preferring to travel by bike taxis. Kiran Pisal a passenger said, “I often travel from one place to another through this bike taxi, as I am a solo passenger it is affordable for me to travel for my office work. Also, it is cheaper than an auto or cab only for one person,”

The process to legalise bike taxis in the state is going on, till it is done action will continue by the RTO. The state transport department is working on to legalise these bike taxis and steps are being taken to make the necessary changes in the regulations and give permits. But there is strong opposition from the auto unions as bike taxis are impacting their business.