Pune RTO rejects autorickshaw permits of Ola, Uber and 2 other aggregator companies

Pune: In a major blow to Ola, Uber and two other taxi aggregator companies who had applied for autorickshaw permits to run mobile app-based services in Pune, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has rejected their applications. The decision bans the firms from running autorickshaw services in the city from immediate effect.

Passengers expressed their unhappiness over the decision. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had ordered bike taxi firm Rapido to stop services in Maharashtra by January 20 after Pune RTO rejected to give permission.

Four aggregator companies, including Ola, Uber, K Valuation Technologies and Rapido, had applied for license to run autorickshaw services in Pune.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday called a meeting of Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials to discuss the applications of four aggregator companies. While Ola and Uber had applied for both categories of four-wheeler light motor vehicles and three-wheeler autorickshaws, K Valuation Technologies and Rapido sought aggregator licence only for three-wheeler autorickshaw services.

“All four applications were submitted to RTA under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, 2020. It was decided to deny ‘aggregate licence’ to all four companies in the autorickshaw category. RTA will seek guidance from the government regarding the issuance of aggregator licence for four-wheeler light motor vehicles,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde said aggregator companies have been instructed to suspend autorickshaw services and residents have been advised to not use the mobile application-based facility of these companies.

The Pune RTO order states: “Since the interim order of court has held the field since April 21, 2022, we extend its operation till April 20, 2023 in order to enable the petitioners to apply for a licence and for the state government to take an appropriate decision. The state government, which has to act as a regulator, must take an expeditious decision on the formulation of an appropriate policy, which may be embodied in terms of ules which are framed under the Act. The decision of the state government should be taken expeditiously so as to avoid litigation and uncertainty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keshav Kshirsagar, founder-director, K Valuation Technologies, said, “We are surprised that our application for autorickshaw licence permit was rejected by Pune RTO. We met RTO officials today (Friday), but they were reluctant to give any details. We plan to meet Pune district collector over the issue, as 70 per cent of passengers are dependent on online mobile app-based autorickshaw bookings because of its convenience.”

Passengers expressed their unhappiness over the decision. Working professional Mayuri Godbole said, “I regularly book autorickshaw from Ola or Uber mobile application to travel solo as it is affordable than a cab. Stopping these services will make travel expensive for many passengers.”