Sweltering heat causes Pune RTO to start morning licence tests

Due to the encouraging response to both its learning- and permanent- licence tests in the last few months and rising mercury levels, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started giving licence test slots since 7 am to the public.

Applicant during a two-wheeler test at Phulenagar RTO on Monday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer, said, “There is good response to both learning- and permanent- licence tests in the last few months and the number of licences issued/tests held has gone up in 2023. Looking at this response from the applicants and also the rising temperatures, we have started giving licence test slots from 7 am itself. We noticed that people were facing difficulty giving the test in the sweltering heat so we now conduct the permanent license test in the morning.”

The learning licence test for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers can either be given online or is held at the Sangamwadi RTO office. For the two-wheeler permanent license test, applicants have to go to Phulenagar RTO office on Alandi Road whereas for the four-wheeler permanent license test, they have to go to IDTR test track at Bhosari Phata Chowk.

Aditya Mohite, an applicant, said, “Last week, I had gone for my two-wheeler permanent licence test to Phulenagar RTO office and took an appointment at 8 am in the morning. It was such a relief for me, as the test was held well before the afternoon and I reached office in time as well. This is a good initiative taken by the Pune RTO giving major relief to the public.”

According to information shared by the Pune RTO, there has been an increase in applications for both learning- and permanent- licences since the beginning of the new year. For three straight months, the RTO has been issuing more than 25,000 licences every month. Several awareness drives regarding procuring licenses have been conducted by the state transport department, especially in educational institutions, and these have borne fruit.

