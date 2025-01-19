Pune rural police bust inter-state ATM fraud; three held

The Pune rural police have busted an interstate gang involved in defrauding elderly citizens by acquiring their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts. Three people have been arrested, said police. According to police, all criminals are on record criminals and have registered seven criminal cases against them in various police stations in Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOT)

On January 17, at around 11:15 am, Madhavrao Sakharam Jalwad, 56, originally from Nanded and currently living in Kelwade in Bhor, went to withdraw money at a private ATM. At that time, he was threatened and robbed of ₹2,000 which he had withdrawn.

One of the accused threatened the victim at knifepoint and asked him to keep the ATM card in the cabin and leave the premises. Accordingly, the victim went inside the cabin withdrew ₹500, kept the ATM card inside and came out.

After some time, the accused, one outside and three near the ATM kiosk, withdrew the money and fled from a silver coloured car having Delhi licence plate.

Rajesh Gavali, police inspector at Rajgad police station, said, “Later the victim received a message that ₹50,000 was debited from his account. The victim approached us; accordingly, we laid a trap at Khed Shivapur toll plaza and intercepted a car and arrested three accused.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Samun Ramjan (36) from Palvan in Haryana, Nasuruddin Khan (30) from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Badshah Khan (24) from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh were arrested by Pune rural police during nakabandi at Khed Shivapur toll plaza. However, accused Adil Khan (30) from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh escaped during nakabandi.

Pankaj Deshmukh, Pune rural SP, while elaborating on the modus of operandi, said, “The accused used sleight of hand to exchange the ATM cards, duping the victim and gaining access to his account. In this particular case, the accused threatened the victim with a knife.”

Police have seized 147 ATM cards from different banks, ₹50,000 cash and a car, said Deshmukh.

Police investigation revealed that the accused duped another senior citizen in Mumbai in a similar way before heading towards Pune.

According to police, all criminals are on record criminals and have registered seven criminal cases against them in various police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Three accused were produced in the court which granted them police custody till January 22.

A case has been filed at Rajgad police station under sections 309 (4), and 3(5) of the BNS.