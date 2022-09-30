Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune rural SP suspends havaldar for negligence in fraud case, demanding bribe

Pune rural SP suspends havaldar for negligence in fraud case, demanding bribe

pune news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:49 PM IST

A charge related to demanding money from the complainant has also been levelled against the havaldar under suspension, the order stated

Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh in an order dated September 27, suspended police havaldar Aminuddin Rafiuddin Chaman Shaikh for showing negligence while investigating a fraud case, lodged at Shikrapur police station. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh in an order dated September 27, suspended police havaldar Aminuddin Rafiuddin Chaman Shaikh for showing negligence while investigating a fraud case, lodged at Shikrapur police station.

A charge related to demanding money from the complainant has also been levelled against the havaldar under suspension, the order stated.

The victim had registered a complaint regarding a fraud of 2.70 lakh and the same was assigned to havaldar Shaikh for investigation. When the application was not investigated, the victim filed a complaint with the SP office and also submitted a video wherein the havaldar demanded a bribe, said officials.

According to police officials, the havaldar had kept the complaint application pending in order to get a financial reward. Shaikh was found to have demanded money from the applicant in violation of Maharashtra Civil Service Act 1979 section 3 and his behaviour has been found to have been inappropriate to the service rules.

The order further said that he acted against the disciplinary rules of the government and resorted to irresponsible behaviour. “The concerned policeman has maligned the image of the police department and during the period of suspension cannot work in private or conduct business and be attached to the police headquarters. He has to mark his attendance both morning and evening at the headquarters,” the order stated.

