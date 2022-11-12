Pune schools resume winter tours but parents raise concerns

After two years of break due to Covid pandemic, schools have started organising winter tours for students, although the response has been timid.

Teachers from various schools noted that parents’ agreement for the school educational trips have seen a decline. With safety issues on the rise, parents still have their concerns regarding long trips organised by schools. Education department has also issued guidelines for schools to adhere while organising such educational trips.

Archana Panch, vice principal, Raman Bagh English school said,“Before the pandemic the school would organise trips for students of Class 6 to 10. These trips would be of different types. For students of Classes 5 to 6, we would organise ecotourism tours. For Classes 7 to 8, there would be fort trips. We also organised outstation trips to Mahabaleshwar and Ganapati Pule to give students the experience of these places while being with their friends. But post pandemic, the trips have seen a decline. Many parents have not shown interest.”

Speaking about the educational tours, Jayshree Venkatraman, principal SNBP International School, Rahatani said, “We recently organised an educational tour to a space park and the response was good, just like pre-pandemic times. However, the response for tours spanning for four to five days has been less. We have announced a Goa and Hyderabad tour for four days. Only 42 students responded for the Goa trip, earlier, at least 100 students would enrol. For Hyderabad, only 30 students have registered. It is likely that from the next academic year, parents would be more confident in sending the children for such educational tours,” said Venkatraman.

With respect to safety issues, the education department has issued guidelines for schools to adhere to ensure that the students are safe.

“Principal and headmasters should ensure that students are aware of the place and appropriate disaster management rules are followed. Schools should seek permission from education officers before organising educational trips,” said education department officials.