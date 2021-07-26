Pune sees 450 breakthrough Covid cases in a month, none require hospitalisation

Pune: According to the data collected from private laboratories by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the past one month, 450 breakthrough Covid-19 cases or infections after two shots of vaccines or post “full immunisation” have been recorded. PMC officials confirmed that none of these reported 450 infected cases after taking both vaccines required hospitalisation. The civic body is collecting the information to remove vaccine hesitancy and encourage people to inoculate as vaccines do help bring down the severity of symptoms even if infected.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC said, “We have reported 450 breakthrough Covid infections or cases wherein a person has been infected despite receiving both vaccine shots. We have been collecting the data since past one month from private labs and based on the people who come for Covid testing and their replies on whether or not they have been vaccinated. The process is still on, but the good news is that none of them have been hospitalised and that the symptoms are mild. As of now, we do not know their age or which vaccine they received. However, this is just a nominal number among the people in city who have got both the doses.”

As of July 25, Pune city has seen 578,269 second dose vaccines administered which accounts for 19% of the eligible beneficiaries, followed by PMC, Pune rural has fully vaccinated 17% or 585,208 of the eligible beneficiaries and PCMC has vaccinated 13% or 245,414 second dose vaccines administered.

On an average, Pune district has vaccinated over 17% of its eligible beneficiaries with both the doses of the vaccine.

Experts have repeatedly said that although no vaccine promises to provide 100% protection against the infection, vaccines have been known to reduce the severity of symptoms. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid adviser to the state government, who was infected after getting both the shots of the vaccine, said, “I was infected after getting the second shot, but my symptoms were mild and I did not require any hospitalisation. Despite my age, I recovered with ease hence proving that vaccines do work.”