Pune sees dip in vax count second day in a row on Wednesday

Pune: After recording the highest number of vaccinations in the state for over a week, Pune saw a dip in vaccination numbers for the second day in a row on Wednesday
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Pune: After recording the highest number of vaccinations in the state for over a week, Pune saw a dip in vaccination numbers for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Only 55,000 beneficiaries got the vaccine, as opposed to 80,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday. Pune also saw 11,023 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, as per the state health department.

Of the 55,539 beneficiaries who got the vaccine on Wednesday, Pune rural saw 22,269 beneficiaries, PMC saw 21,212 and PCMC saw 12,058.

A majority of the beneficiaries, 48080, got Covishield, and 7,459 got Covaxin. A total of 391 session sites conducted vaccinations on Wednesday.

Pune saw 11,023 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive case count to 0.607 million of which 0.508 million have recovered. With 12 more deaths, the death toll went up to 8,536.

Also 90,048 people are currently active cases in the district undergoing treatment or in isolation.

Pune rural saw 2,462 new cases which takes the count to 1,38,207. With seven more deaths the death toll went up to 2,280.

Pune city saw 5,637 new cases, which takes the total count up to 3,14,743. With five more deaths, the death toll went up to 4,807.

PCMC saw 2,924 new cases taking the final count to 1,54,082. With no new deaths, the death toll stands at 1,399.

