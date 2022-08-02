Pune sees increase in foreign students seeking admission this year

With the new academic year beginning and admissions to various courses still going on across universities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign students coming to Pune for studies this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 1,083 international students have taken admission in various non-professional courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) till the end of July this year. With admissions scheduled to continue for the next two months, the number of such students will certainly increase. So far, the highest number of students taking admission at the SPPU are from Afghanistan followed by Nepal, Bangladesh, Sudan and Mauritius. Students from a total of 106 countries have taken admissions to various courses at the university.

“This year, the admission process for international students has started and till now, 1083 students have taken admission to non-professional courses such as Bachelor of Commerce, Arts and similar such courses (both graduation and post-graduation). While there haven’t been admissions to professional courses, there has been a good response this year from international students, especially from the Middle East and Asian countries,” said Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The admission process is still going on and we are expecting that the number of international students will rise above 2,000 this year as already, there are hundreds of enquiries coming from students and the admission process is slated to continue for the next two months. In the last five to six years, there was a decrease in the number of admissions however despite the Covid pandemic, there was a good number of admissions last year and the same trend is continuing this year as well,” said Khare.

Similarly, an increasing number of international students are seen taking admission to professional courses at various private universities. Sudarshan Sanap, head of admissions, MIT University’s School of Engineering, said, “As per government norms, we are allowed to admit 10% international students to our professional courses and this year, the admissions are going on in full swing. A large number of international students are taking admission, especially in computer and mechanical engineering.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Amruta Ruikar, head of international promotions and international admissions, Symbiosis International University, said, “International student admissions are still going on at SIU and we have good numbers at the post-graduate and undergraduate levels. We have a good number of students from Africa and our neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various other reasons such as the Afghanistan war, there was a drop in the number of international students or they had to face problems while taking admissions over the past two years.