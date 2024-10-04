Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
Pune sexual assault case: Police to probe if accused assaulted more victims

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 04, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Investigation officer Swati Devdhar sought from the court police custody of the accused to interrogate him and find if he assaulted more minors

Considering the gravity of the Wanowrie sexual assault case, the police will probe if the accused bus driver targeted more minor school students.

Police confirmed that two cases of sexual assault have been reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police confirmed that two cases of sexual assault have been reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“We are in contact with the school administration to get more information,” said police officials.

Investigation officer Swati Devdhar sought from the court police custody of the accused to interrogate him and find if he assaulted more minors. Police confirmed that two cases of sexual assault have been reported.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
