Pune News / Pune student's innovating concept can help patients in golden hour
pune news

Pune student’s innovating concept can help patients in golden hour

Stasha Shivani, Class 7 student, presented a concept of centralisation of the administrative details of all the city hospitals and it will help in the golden hour in medical treatment
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Stasha Shivani, Class 7 student of Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Pune, presented a smart health care system concept in the competition, in which at least 7,000 schoolchildren from across the country had participated. (Representative Photo)

Stasha Shivani, Class 7 student of Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Pune, has bagged the first prize in the recently concluded HCL Jigsaw national level competition.

Stasha presented a smart health care system concept in the competition, in which at least 7,000 schoolchildren from across the country had participated.

In her concept, there will be centralisation of the administrative details of all the city hospitals. Which will include information like availability of beds in the city hospitals, booking of ambulance among other details. This will allow people to book a hospital bed from their home and they can also book ambulances at the same time. And as the ambulance is on its way to the hospital, the patient’s information can be provided to the hospital administration, so the hospital can admit the patient on arrival. This will help in the golden hour in medical treatment which could potentially be life-saving for the patient.

About her award-winning concept Shivani, said, “During the second wave of Covid-19, many people lost their lives due to lack of information regarding hospital beds, medicine, oxygen. If we had a centralised health care information system we could handle the situation better. That is why I presented the concept of the smart health care system in the HCL Jigsaw competition, which provides centralised information on health services.”

HCL Jigsaw provides a platform to young students from Class 6 to Class 9 to assess their cognitive abilities and empowers them to think methodically and holistically about real-world problems.

