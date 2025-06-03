Pune students excel in JEE Advanced 2025 exam 

Students from Pune achieved significant success in the JEE Advanced 2025 examination, as announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday, June 2. Students from formal schools also excelled in the exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Among the top performers from the city is Kushal Tharani, a student of Bakliwal Tutorials (BT), who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 149. Another student from BT, Sohan Chilekar, earned AIR 276. According to BT’s director Vaibhav Bakliwal, a total of 16 students from the institute ranked within the top 1,000, while 49 students made it to the top 3,000 ranks.

Reflecting on his achievement, Chilekar said, “Taking regular mock tests helped me build confidence to handle the actual paper. After studying for two hours daily, I would play the guitar or keyboard to relax. My parents supported me a lot, and that played a huge role in my success.”

Prime Academy, another reputed coaching centre in the city, also reported notable success. Out of 190 students who appeared for the JEE Mains from the academy, 120 cleared the examination and proceeded to appear for JEE Advanced. Out of these, more than 52 students qualified for the Advanced examination.

Students from formal schools also excelled in the exam. Three students from Army Public School, Pune, under the Southern Command, secured notable ranks in JEE Advanced 2025. Archit Singhal achieved AIR 666, Yash Sinha secured AIR 3550, and Vedant Nagpal earned AIR 5019.

Army Public School Principal Anita Sharma said, “I congratulate our students on their incredible achievement. This success is not only a reflection of their discipline but also of the supportive academic environment we nurture at our school. I extend my best wishes for their future and remain confident in their continued success.”

Other high-rankers also shared insights into their preparation strategies. Anuj Pagar (AIR 307), Ritvik N. (AIR 310), and Ayush Chaudhary (AIR 413) emphasised the importance of practising smart strategies to maximise learning in less time.