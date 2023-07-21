Authorities ban trekking activity at Madhe Ghat waterfall

Pune: As a preventive step against untoward accidents, Bhor sub-divisional officer Rajendra Kachare has issued an order prohibiting tourist activities at Madhe Ghat area of Velhe taluka in Pune district.

According to the official note, tourists and organisers violating the 60-day ban will face legal action.

The green belt is popular for waterfalls especially during the monsoon season.

“The order is applicable for the next 60 days. Due to the rains, the natural beauty has bloomed on the borders of Pune and Raigad districts. Many places in Velhe taluka, including Fort Rajgad, Fort Torna and Madhe Ghat waterfalls, are crowded with tourists between June and September due to continuous rains. Many adventure sports organisations hold waterfall rappelling events for visitors that could cause accidents. Hence, the ban has been imposed. Violators will face action under Section 188 of Disaster Management and 144 (2) of the Indian Penal Code,” according to the official note.

The senior official said that one of the villagers near Madhe Ghat area on Wednesday had sent the authorities videos showing visitors trekking at waterfall area at potentially dangerous heights.

“As it is dangerous for anyone’s life, tourist activities are banned,” he said.

