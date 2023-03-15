Pune: Techie, in-laws booked for harassing wife, forcing her to change religion

The police on Tuesday have booked an IT professional working in the US and his family members for allegedly harassing his wife and forcing her to change her religion after marriage.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

An FIR has been filed against the man and his five relatives, said police officials.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, after the couple got married in December 2022, the in-laws refused to allow her to stay in their home and demanded a honeymoon package at a five-star hotel. She alleged that her in-laws demanded gold ornaments and her father spent ₹75 lakh for destination wedding and gave the in-laws $50,000 ( ₹41,03,000) as dowry. Her sister-in-law also forced her to change her religion. Later, the woman lodged a police complaint against her brother-in-law staying at Koregaon Park for abusing and harassing her.

On February 14, 2023, she went to the US to live with her husband. According to the woman, her husband forced her to withdraw the police complaint registered against his brother. On her refusal, the accused started abusing and harassing her. The complainant called the Pune police and with their help returned to the city and lodged a police complaint against her husband and in-laws.

Sandipan Pawar, senior police inspector, Deccan Police station said, “We have registered an FIR against six family members, including the complainant’s husband and in-laws, under Section 498 of the Indian Penal Code.”