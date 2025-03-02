Menu Explore
Pune to continue receiving uninterrupted water supply despite tax dues

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 02, 2025 06:12 AM IST

PMC has outstanding dues for its additional water usage and water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stated that the corporation will pay ₹200 crore by the end of March

The canal committee has decided to maintain the city’s water supply from Khadakwasla dam. As per the decision taken in the meeting on Saturday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will receive around 21 TMC water. The water resources department had earlier warned of cuts due to pending tax dues worth 714 crore.

The water resources department had earlier warned of cuts due to pending tax dues worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>714 crore. (HT PHOTO)
The water resources department had earlier warned of cuts due to pending tax dues worth 714 crore. (HT PHOTO)

PMC has outstanding dues for its additional water usage and water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stated that the corporation will pay 200 crore by the end of March.

PMC is currently using more water than its allocated quota, and to address this, a meeting between the water resources department and PMC was held. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister and guardian minister Ajit Pawar, water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, local MLAs, and officials from PMC and the water resources department. It was decided that the approved water supply from Khadakwasla dam will be 11.60 TMC, along with an additional 7.95 TMC used regularly by PMC. Additionally, 1 TMC water from Bhama Askhed dam and 0.60 TMC from Pavana dam will also be provided.

Since the dams currently have sufficient water storage, no water cuts will be implemented, said officials.

“With the city’s growing population, the demand for additional water will increase. However, there are discrepancies in water supply and its management, making it necessary to make a proper decision on the issue,” said Patil.

Patil expressed concern that PMC’s excess water usage might affect rural water supply, which could lead to legal action from farmers. “Therefore, a solution must be found to balance water distribution,” he said.

