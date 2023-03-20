Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune to face water supply disruption in many parts on March 23

Pune to face water supply disruption in many parts on March 23

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 09:32 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced has announced water cuts in Aundh, Khadki, Pune Airport, Pune University areas on Thursday, March 23.

The work of connecting the water line to Chhatushringi tank is also in progress, PMC said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The civic body issued a press statement regarding water supply disruption on Monday.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “The plans to install a flow meter on the 1,200 mm line between Parvati and SNDT. The work of connecting the water line to Chhatushringi tank is also in progress. Areas that depend on these networks will not have water supply on Thursday.”

According to the statement by PMC, Aundh, Bopodi, some parts of Khadki Cantonment, Abhimanshree Society, ITI Road, Pachati, Pune University area, Bhau Patil Road, Baner Road, Bhosale Nagar, Alandi Road, Tingrenagar, Pune Airport, Lohegaon and Kharadi bypass Road will have water supply disruption .

